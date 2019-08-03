Hamilton called off after three races

A general view of Hamilton Racecourse

Hamilton's evening meeting was abandoned after race three following an "unprecedented level of rain".

Racing at the Scottish track got under way on ground described as good to soft.

But heavy rain had already set in, and conditions deteriorated significantly - resulting in an inspection after the 6.50 race, which concluded that conditions were unsafe to continue.

Hamilton course manager Sulekha Varma told Racing TV there had been "an unprecedented level of rain this evening".