Spartan Fighter set for Gimcrack at York says Carroll

Action from York Racecourse

Spartan Fighter remains firmly on course for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York later this month.

The Dutch Art colt claimed the notable scalp of subsequent Norfolk Stakes and Prix Robert Papin winner A'Ali on his second start at Ripon, a victory he supplemented at York last month.

He is set to step up to Group Two level when he returns to the Knavesmire on August 23, and trainer Declan Carroll is relishing the challenge.

"He's in good form, we're really pleased with him and we're heading to the Gimcrack," said the Norton handler.

"He's training well at the moment, he's coming on all the time and York has done him good.

"He's by Dutch Art, so they do like a little bit of cut. I think he'd prefer a little bit of juice in the ground. There's three weeks yet, so who knows what it will be?

"We've just been feeling our way with him. He did the job at York on ground that might have been a bit quick for him. We hadn't done a whole lot with him since Ripon - he's a nice horse to go forward.

"We knew going to Ripon he was a nice horse, but we heard that Simon Crisford thought a bit of his. They both ran a really good time and look nice."