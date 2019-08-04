Sky Bet Ebor at York possible for Salouen says Kirk

Salouen and Oisin Murphy win at Ascot

A crack at the Sky Bet Ebor at York is a possibility for Salouen following his fine effort in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last weekend.

Since kicking off his campaign with a dominant Listed success at Ascot, Sylvester Kirk's stable star has finished third in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and seventh in the Hardwicke Stakes, before returning to the Berkshire track to place fourth behind Enable in a King George for the ages.

Salouen could make a swift return in the Longines Grosser Preis Von Berlin in Germany next Sunday, or could make his first ever appearance in handicap company in the £1million prize on the Knavesmire on August 24.

Kirk said: "He ran another good, tough race in the King George. He picked up some nice prize-money and we were very pleased with him.

"He's in the Group One at Hoppegarten. We don't normally turn him out so quickly as we've been running in such big races, but we'll have a look at that and see what the ground is like.

"The other option is the Ebor. With that sort of prize-money, you've got to have a look at it and I think the trip (a mile and three-quarters) would be fine. There's 17 horses rated 110 or higher, so it will almost be like a conditions race more than a handicap.

"It will probably be one or the other of those two races. We could have run him in the Group Three at Goodwood on Friday, but I'm glad we didn't because the ground would have been too fast."