The Becher Chase and Ladbrokes Trophy for Borice

Borice wins Galway Plate

Options such as the Becher Chase at Aintree and the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury are under consideration for Galway Plate hero Borice.

Formerly a high-class chaser in France, the eight-year-old was sent to Gordon Elliott in the autumn by owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, with a future tilt the Grand National in mind.

His first couple of starts on Irish soil were underwhelming as he failed to get seriously competitive in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown or the Thyestes at Gowran Park.

However, successive low-key wins over hurdles at Uttoxeter and Perth set him up perfectly for the Ballybrit feature and he got the job done in impressive style, providing his trainer with a third victory in the last four runnings of the race.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager for the owners, said: "It was a fantastic day. Simon and I travelled over and it was a great experience.

"Simon had only been to Ireland once before and that was when Footpad won the Ryanair Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival, so he certainly seems to pick his days well! I was delighted it all worked out for him.

"Galway looked after us very well, the Galway Plate is a hugely prestigious race in Ireland and the prize-money is fantastic, so we were all delighted to win it and Simon really enjoyed the whole day."

Bromley feels confidence was the key to Borice's triumph, adding: "He hadn't won a hurdle race in France, which allowed us to run him in a couple of novice hurdles and those two wins meant his confidence was sky high - he felt like he was king again.

"Keith Donoghue rides the horse at home and he was adamant we should go for the Galway Plate as he was in such rude health. We were concerned the ground might not be soft enough and we were thinking of waiting for the Kerry National at Listowel, so Keith was instrumental.

"It's not often a plan comes together like that, so it's great when it does."

Borice is now enjoying a well-earned holiday, but Bromley is hopeful there are more big days in the Network gelding.

He said: "He'll be reassessed, we'll see what mark the British and Irish handicapper gives him and we'll look for a big race in the autumn.

"He could go for the Becher Chase at Aintree or the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury, or Gordon might have his eyes on something in Ireland.

"When we sent him to Gordon in October, the thinking was he could be a National horse. I'm not sure now whether he's really a four-and-a-quarter-mile horse, but we could try him over the National fences in the Becher and that might give us a better idea."