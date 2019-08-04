Advertise and Dettori win the Prix Maurice de Gheest

Advertise

Frankie Dettori steered Advertise to a third top-level success in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

Winner of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month, the Showcasing colt was last seen filling the runner-up spot behind Aidan O'Brien's Ten Sovereigns in the July Cup at Newmarket three weeks ago.

With the all-conquering Italian on his back once more, Advertise was the 15-8 favourite to get back on the winning trail in France and travelled strongly for much of the six-and-a-half-furlong journey.

Martyn Meade's stable star hit the front racing inside the final furlong and while the Kevin Ryan-trained Brando finished strongly in the middle of the track, Advertise clung on grimly to continue Dettori's incredible run of Group One success.

Charlie Appleby's Space Blues rounded off a British one-two-three, with the William Haggas-trained One Master back in fifth and Michael Bell's Pretty Pollyanna in sixth.

Last year's winner Polydream was last early on and never threatened to land a telling blow, while the disappointment of the race was James Tate's Invincible Army, who beat just two rivals home.