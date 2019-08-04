Communique set for Group One test at Hoppegarten

Communique

Communique will bid to claim a breakthrough Group One victory on his next start in the Longines Grosser Preis Von Berlin at Hoppegarten next Sunday.

Having finished fourth in the Coronation Cup at Epsom in May, the Mark Johnston-trained four-year-old is being lined up for a return to the highest level in the mile-and-a-half prize.

The son of Casamento bounced back from a disappointing run in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot when claiming a second Group Two victory this term in the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: "He was in a race at Goodwood, but we have got to think logically for the progression of the horse.

"He has won two Group Twos now, so the next step is to go back up to a Group One, so he will probably head to Hoppegarten on August 11.

"He is in good order and is fit and well, so hopefully he can run to a good level of form out in Germany."