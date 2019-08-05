Arc de Triomph an option for Deirdre

Oisin Murphy celebrates on Deirdre

Connections of Deirdre are not ruling out a tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe following her historic triumph at Goodwood last Thursday.

Mitsuru Hashida's mare bounced back from a slightly underwhelming performance when sixth in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month to become just the second Japanese-trained Group One winner in Britain after Agnes World when claiming a surprise victory in the Nassau Stakes.

However, that achievement would pale into insignificance if she can provide her home country with an elusive first victory in Europe's premier middle-distance contest at ParisLongchamp in October, with the likes of El Condor Pasa and Orfevre narrowly missing out in the past.

Deirdre is not currently entered in the Arc, but may yet be supplemented. Firstly, however, she could head for next month's Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Assistant trainer Yoshi Hashida said: "I think we are going to keep her in Europe. We have an entry in the Irish Champion Stakes and there are other good options for her.

"To go to France is attractive. We don't have an entry in the Arc, so it will be a big decision for her owners. We might have a chance to run in France before the Arc as well.

"The Arc would be a dream for the Japanese industry and now we are settled in Newmarket, it is a bit different to other horses that have travelled over before

"It is all about her - she is a queen for us."

Reflecting on her Goodwood success, Hashida added: "They are unforgettable memories, not only for us but for the Japanese industry. It was just amazing and an unbelievable experience.

"We always believed she was high quality. She has gone to Hong Kong, Dubai and Ascot and sometimes she has been a little bit unfortunate, but we have always believed she is quality and we appreciate that we could show that quality at Goodwood."