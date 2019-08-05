Kevin Ryan pleased with Brando run in France

Brando ridden by Tom Eaves (left)

Kevin Ryan was delighted to see star sprinter Brando bounce back to form when narrowly denied in the Prix Maurice de Gheest on Sunday.

The chestnut son of Pivotal won the Deauville Group One in 2017, his sole top-level success among nine career victories in all.

He finished down the field on his penultimate start at Newmarket, but showed his true colours on his return to France when going down by just a neck to the Martyn Meade-trained Advertise.

"I was stood at the 100-metre mark and when he passed me, I thought he'd gone and won," Ryan told Sky Sports Racing.

"He's run great. I knew the last time the ground was too quick for him, but it's great to see him bounce back and well done to all the connections of the winner.

"I'm delighted. It's hard to finish second, but someone has to and I think this was a better race than the year he won it."

The Sprint Cup at Haydock on September 7 is Brando's likely next port of call - a race in which he finished a half-length second to The Tin Man last season.

"It will be the Sprint Cup next and then Champions Day (at Ascot)," Ryan added.