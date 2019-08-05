Salisbury mission for Accidental Agent

Charles Bishop riding Accidental Agent (orange cap) to victory at Ascot

Eve Johnson Houghton is planning a drop in class for Accidental Agent in the Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday week.

The five-year-old will switch to Group Three level in the mile contest after finishing last in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last week, his sixth defeat since winning last year's Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Though the son of Delegator failed to beat a rival home on his most recent outing, the Blewbury handler feels the performance was better than his finishing position suggested.

She said: "He jumped out well and finished well, he just had a little bit of a problem in the middle of the race.

"He was only beaten just over five lengths by Too Darn Hot, who is supposed to be the second coming, so I'm not too downhearted.

"We will get him back on a straight track and I will probably drop him down in class and run him in the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury next.

"I just want to get his head in front and boost his confidence."