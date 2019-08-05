Caspian Prince and Danzeno in Shergar Cup mix at Ascot

Caspian Prince pictured winning the Dash

Ground conditions will dictate whether Danzeno will take his chance in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash at Ascot on Saturday.

Mick Appleby's high-class sprinter is not getting any younger at the age of eight, but he has been in fine form this year, with wins at Nottingham and Haydock sandwiching a tremendous effort to finish third in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

He is one of four Appleby-trained contenders for the first race on Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup day along with the veteran Caspian Prince, course and distance winner Moonraker and Saaheq.

"I think as long as the ground isn't too quick Danzeno will probably run. He's been in very good form and I hope he'll have a decent chance," said the Rutland-based trainer.

"We've got Caspian Prince in there as well and he might run if the ground is quick, so I think it would be one or the other.

"It all depends on the ground really."

Appleby has a total of nine entries across the card and admits he is a fan of the Shergar Cup, which sees some of the world's premier international jockeys competing in four teams - Great Britain & Ireland, Europe, Rest of the World and The Girls.

Each of the six £60,000 races is restricted to 10 runners and the rides are allocated at the declaration stage.

Appleby added: "I think it's a very good meeting. It's very good prize-money and there are only 10 runners in each race.

"Obviously you don't know which jockey you're going to get, but they're all good riders."