Romanised ready for Deauville date

Romanised wins the Irish 2000 Guineas

Ken Condon is ready to saddle both Romanised and Success Days in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

Last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Romanised opened his account for the new campaign when landing the Group Two Minstrel Stakes on his return to the Curragh last month, earning him a return to the top level in France this weekend.

Success Days has not managed to get his head in front since winning the Sky Bet York Stakes two years ago, but is also set to make the trip across the Channel, with Condon suggesting he could be deployed as a pacemaker for his stablemate.

"Romanised runs in the Prix Jacques le Marois next Sunday and Success Days will run as well. He needs to work tomorrow morning and hopefully comes through that well," said the Rathbride-based trainer on Monday.

"Romanised has come out of the Minstrel very well and is in great form. Fingers crossed he can turn up there in good shape.

"We didn't want to leave it that there could be a false, muddling pace, so that's why Success Days goes there as well. He has a job to do and hopefully both of them get there all right and we'll see what happens.

"Good fast ground would be great (for Romanised), but he seems very well."