Options open to Owen Burrows trained Wadilsafa

Trainer Owen Burrows

Owen Burrows is considering whether to step Wadilsafa back up in trip in an attempt to revive his fortunes in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

The extended mile-and-a-quarter contest is one of two Group Three options for the four-year-old son of Frankel, along with the Prix Gontaut-Biron at Deauville on Thursday week.

After finding subsequent Sussex Stakes fourth Happy Power too strong on his penultimate start, the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned colt failed to sparkle in the Group Two Summer Mile at Ascot last time out.

Burrows said: "I was very pleased with him at York, as it was a good run behind Happy Power trying to give him a stone and he has since run a blinder in the Sussex Stakes.

"I thought with his rating it would put him in with a chance last time out, but he just didn't have the tactical speed and he just lengthened instead of quickened.

"I've always thought he wanted further and I won with his half sister a few weeks ago over 10 furlongs, so I know the family should stay.

"I've put him in the Rose of Lancaster, but I've also put him in a Group Three in Deauville next week.

"The race in France is for four-year-olds and upwards so that might suit him better, as he won't be against any three-year-olds, but we will see.

"Hopefully going up in trip will get him back on track."

Heading the 11-strong entry for the Haydock feature is the John Gosden-trained Wissahickon, who could make his first start on turf since claiming last year's Cambridgeshire.

The William Haggas-trained Addeybb, winner of the Wolferton Stakes two starts ago, also features among the entries as does Raise You, from the yard of Andrew Balding, who has not been sighted since contesting the French Derby.

Matterhorn, who beat Wissahickon in the Easter Classic on Good Friday, could run for Mark Johnston, with David Menuisier able to call on the globe-trotting Thundering Blue.