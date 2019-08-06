Golden Horde on target for Darley Prix Morny

Golden Horde - heads to Darley Prix Morny

Clive Cox will give Richmond Stakes winner Golden Horde the chance to prove himself in Group One company after identifying the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville as his next target.

The Lambourn handler is keen to step the son of Lethal Force up in class for a tilt at the six-furlong contest on Sunday week - a race he claimed in 2012 with Reckless Abandon

Having finished fifth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on his penultimate outing, Golden Horde took a big step forward when claiming his biggest victory to date in the Group Two contest at Goodwood last week.

Cox said: "All being well, Golden Horde will head to the Morny at Deauville. I'm delighted with the way he has come out of the race and I was very pleased with the performance.

"It was a very professional performance - he is only now just coming to the boil and it is still early days with him.

"I'm delighted for his owner as he has been a good supporter of mine and is an intelligent man with regards to racing."

An outing in the Group Three Betway Solario Stakes at Sandown could be on the cards for stablemate Positive, who was runner-up in the Vintage Stakes.

Cox said of his Vintage Stakes runner-up: "I'm very happy with him and he has got a lot of promise. I'm not quite sure where I will go next with him.

"The Solario Stakes could be a possibility or if we need longer there is the Champagne at Doncaster. I'm delighted with his progression.

"There was a lot of recent form in behind him at Goodwood and he was the least experienced in that field."