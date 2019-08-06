Talented Tabdeed set for QIPCO British Champions Sprint

Action from Ascot

Owen Burrows plans to work back from an outing in the Qipco British Champions Sprint with Tabdeed.

The lightly-raced four-year-old made his first start in almost 10 months a triumphant one when landing a conditions race at Doncaster on Saturday.

Ahead of giving the son of Havana Gold, whose sole defeat came in last year's Jersey Stakes, his chance in the October showpiece at Ascot, the Lambourn handler has identified the Listed Garrowby Stakes at York as the next potential target.

Burrows said: "Tabdeed has been ready to go for probably the last month, but I didn't want to risk him on fast ground, as he has been a bit fragile and I'm mindful of that.

"That (Doncaster) was the race we saw a while back and we hoped we would get a drop of rain before it. Touch wood he seems fine after and he was ridden on Monday, so hopefully it is onwards and upwards.

"He is going to have an entry in the Champions Sprint at Ascot and we will probably work back from there.

"If the ground came up good or softer then we could look at the Garrowby Stakes at York, but he runs well fresh and if we can't run him at York we won't risk him.

"There is the Bengough Stakes, but that is only two weeks before Champions Day and I had the boss (Sheikh Hamdan) down on Sunday and he said that is too close to risk him."