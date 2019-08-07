BHA condemn anti-whip advert on London buses

Chief Executive of the British Horseracing Authority Nick Rust

An advert running on the side of a number of London buses in protest at the use of the whip in racing has been condemned by the British Horseracing Authority.

The anti-whip message is the latest campaign from Animal Aid, with the slogan saying: "You wouldn't hit a dog, so why are jockeys allowed to whip race horses?"

A BHA spokesman said on Tuesday: "Campaign groups use advertising gimmicks such as this regularly to try and get their viewpoint across, but it's important to remember the considerable amount of positive mainstream coverage that racing receives, both via the media and broadcasters and from politicians.

"Everyone in the sport is aware of the exceptionally high standards of care that racehorses receive, and we need to work together to show that to the public and to challenge those with opposing viewpoints when they speak out."