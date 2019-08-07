Withhold - being aimed at Sky Bet Ebor

Roger Charlton is leaning towards the Sky Bet Ebor at York as the next port of call for smart stayer Withhold.

The talented six-year-old made his first start since October a triumphant one in the Marsh Cup at Newbury last month.

Winner of last year's Northumberland Plate, the Tony Bloom-owned gelding travelled to Australia for the Melbourne Cup, but was forced to miss the Group One contest after suffering a broken blood vessel during his prep run in the Geelong Cup.

Charlton said: "He is fine, but there have been no decisions yet, though hopefully he is going to York.

"I've not spoken to the owner, but I guess it's more probably likely to be the Ebor. The owner is in America and he needs to know before I say what I do.

"We got through Newbury without any blood vessel issues, but every week, month and day is different and you can never say a horse won't bleed again."