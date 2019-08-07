Mile options for Space Traveller

Space Traveller, ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope, wins the Jersey Stakes

Royal Ascot winner Space Traveller could step up to a mile for his next outing.

The Richard Fahey-trained Jersey Stakes winner reappeared in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last week, but finished out of the places behind Sir Dancealot.

His victory over Space Blues at the Royal meeting has worked out well, with the runner-up twice being placed in Group One company in France since.

Fahey said: "I just thought it was a messy race and he got stuck out on a limb, but it was nobody's fault.

"I just get the feeling he is a horse that wants really fast ground to be at his best. That's my opinion. He has form on slower ground, but his best form is on quicker ground.

"He is in the Hungerford Stakes (Newbury, August 17), but we are looking to step him up to a mile at some stage, so we could go down that route next."