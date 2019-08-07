Laurens in Sun Chariot Stakes contention

Laurens - winning the Matron in 2018

Laurens and Veracious are two of the star names among 31 entries for the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot at Newmarket on October 5.

The Karl Burke-trained Laurens claimed the fifth of her six Group One victories to date in last year's renewal of the one-mile contest and has been given the option of defending her crown.

Her potential rivals include Sir Michael Stoute's Veracious, who belatedly opened her account at the highest level in last month's Falmouth Stakes, and last year's 1000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook, trained by Richard Hannon.

There have been five French-trained winners of the Sun Chariot in the last 11 runnings and among the possible cross-Channel raiders this year is the Pascal Bary-trained Obligate.

The Prix de Sandringham winner lost her unbeaten record when finishing third behind Laurens in last month's Prix Rothschild at Deauville and is part of an eight-strong French contingent that also includes Coronation Stakes winner Watch Me.

Bary said: "I have never previously had a runner in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes, but it is under strong consideration as a possible target for Obligate.

"The other likely race for her is the Prix du Moulin (at ParisLongchamp, September 8), but I need to talk through her programme with Teddy Grimthorpe (racing manager to owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah).

"Obligate ran very well in the Prix Rothschild, which was her first try on a straight course, only losing out to two crack four-year-olds.

"Travelling to Newmarket is very easy and I would also not be worried about her handling the Rowley Mile's undulations."

Aidan O'Brien's dual 1000 Guineas heroine Hermosa is one of 11 potential Irish runners alongside two more dual Group One winners in Magical and Iridessa.