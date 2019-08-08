Magic Circle won't head to Melbourne Cup this year

Magic Circle - won't head to Melbourne this year

Ian Williams has ruled out sending Magic Circle back to Australia for a second shot at the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington in November.

The seven-year-old, who finished down the field when sent off second-favourite for the Group One prize last year, is set to be seen next in the Listed SportPesa Chester Stakes on August 31.

Finishing third on his return in the Ormonde Stakes at the Roodee in May, the Dr Marwan Koukash-owned son of Makfi failed to feature on his most recent start start in the Ascot Gold Cup.

Williams said: "He has had a little bit of time off as we have had a few little issue with him, but he is likely to reappear in the Listed mile-and-six race at Chester at the end of the month.

"We will see where he goes from there, but we don't have any intentions of sending him abroad this year."

"He has had a few little problems, but hopefully he has overcome them now and is now moving forwards."

With a trip Down Under off the agenda, an outing in the Dubai Cesarewitch at Newmarket in October has been identified as a possible long-term target.

Williams added: "We will have a look at the Cesarewitch and see what goes there and that could possibly be an end-of-season target, but there are no firm plans.

"We will get his next run out of the way and see how he goes.

"Hopefully he will come back as good as ever, and although he is getting on a bit he is still a very talented horse."