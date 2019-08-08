Gordon Lord Glory bids to end winless run on Friday

Gordon Lord Byron - runs at the Curragh

Gordon Lord Byron gets another chance to end a two-year winless streak in Friday's Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Phoenix Sprint Stakes.

Tom Hogan's popular veteran counts three Group One wins among his 16 victories, but he has not managed to get his head in front since landing the Group Two Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh in May 2017.

However, despite his advancing years, the 11-year-old has been running consistently well in defeat this season, most recently finishing a creditable fourth in the Minstrel Stakes three weeks ago on what was his 100th career outing.

"He seems in very good form. He's had a few trips to the beach since his last run and we're very happy him," said Hogan.

"Whether it's six or seven furlongs, it doesn't seem to make much difference to him, but a good gallop is essential. If you see him making the running it won't be good, so hopefully there's plenty of pace on."

Gordon Lord Byron is the highest-rated horse in a field of nine runners for Friday's six-furlong Group Three and is one of four course and distance winners along with Gordon Elliott's Beckford, the Ger Lyons-trained Buffer Zone and Angelic Light from Michael O'Callaghan's yard.

Jessica Harrington's Servalan and Fozzy Stack's Woody Creek renew rivalry after being separated by just a short-head when first and second in a Listed event at Naas little over a fortnight ago.

Southern Horse (Jim Bolger), Gustavus Weston (Joe Murphy) and San Andreas (Aidan O'Brien) complete the line-up.