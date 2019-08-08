Dame Malliot to miss Deauville after setback

Ed Vaughan

Dame Malliot will miss an outing in Sunday's Prix Minerve at Deauville after meeting with a minor setback.

Trainer Ed Vaughan is keen not to take any chances with the daughter of Champs Elysees, who bolted up in a Listed event at Newmarket last time out, after reporting her to be "not quite 100 per cent".

An outing in the Group Two Darley Prix de Pomone at the track on Sunday week could now be an option if the Anthony Oppenheimer-owned three-year-old recovers in time.

Vaughan said: "We've had to scratch Dame Malliot from this weekend's race as she is not quite 100 per cent and we didn't want to take any chances.

"This race was perfect as it was for three-year-old fillies only, but we might go back next Sunday for the Prix de Pomone which would mean taking on the older fillies.

"If we don't get her back, she will go straight to the Park Hill at Doncaster. She will probably have two maybe three runs more this year. She will make into a nice four-year-old as she is a big frame at the moment."