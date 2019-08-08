Latrobe wins the Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown

Latrobe

Latrobe returned to winning form in the GRENKE Finance Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown.

Last year's Irish Derby victor had not got his head in front since that Classic win last June, but after being narrowly beaten into second on his most recent outing, he was sent off the 9-10 favourite.

Blenheim Palace set the early pace with Donnacha O'Brien settling Latrobe, who is trained by his brother Joseph, in second until the field turned for home in the Group Three feature.

O'Brien then gave the signal for Latrobe to go about his business and he started to pull clear, only for Guaranteed to follow him through and try to go with him.

However, Latrobe had plenty in reserve and eventually went on to win by three-quarters of a length.