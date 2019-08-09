Gunmetal fired up for Ripon repeat in St Wilfrid

David Barron, trainer

Gunmetal is on course to defend his William Hill Great St Wilfrid title at Ripon next weekend, but David Barron does not want soft ground.

The grey ran out a ready winner of the £75,000 handicap 12 months ago, becoming the ninth successive scorer trained in Yorkshire.

The six-year-old is without a win this year, but has gone close in competitive handicaps at Newmarket, York and Ascot and now finds himself just 2lb higher than his winning mark last season.

"He's in very good form, he'll definitely be entered and the plan is to go and do exactly what he did last year," said Barron.

"The potential problem would be soft ground. He prefers decent ground, so we're hoping there's not too much rain in the next week."

For the sponsors it will be a 26th year of backing the race, the longest in their portfolio.

William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said: "We are very proud sponsors of the Great St Wilfrid Handicap, which delivers for us on a yearly basis.

"Amazingly this is our 26th year, by far the longest standing sponsorship in our portfolio and one we look forward to continuing with."