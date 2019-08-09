Stewards' Cup winner Khaadem heading to Sprint Cup

Jim Crowley and Khaadem win the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood

Charlie Hills' impressive Stewards' Cup winner Khaadem is to step back up to the highest level in the Haydock Sprint Cup.

The three-year-old ran in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and after going close in a Group Three at Haydock, made no mistake back down in handicap company at Goodwood.

Hills said: "I think the Sprint Cup is the obvious place to go and the timing is right. We are pleased with the way he has come out of the race and he is fresh and well.

"I'm just looking forward to Haydock. The went fast and that seemed to suit him well. When he picked up he put the race to bed very quickly.

"He is still relatively inexperienced as that was only the seventh run of his career and he is putting his races together well.

"I'm sure he will make a lovely four-year-old. Things didn't go quite right for us at Newbury. That day we were drawn badly and we were just a bit too far back."

Hills has another Group One sprint on his mind for Battaash who won the King George Stakes for a record third time.

He will return to York for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes, despite finishing only fourth in the last two renewals.

"He is due to go to York. He has run there before and he hasn't run bad races there but he just hasn't won. Hopefully we can do that this year," said Hills.

"We were conscious we didn't want to give him a hard race at Goodwood as the last couple of years he has done.

"He did it workmanlike really but hopefully that has kept a bit up our sleeve for York. It is a shame that Goodwood is not a Group One as it would fit into the sprint programme well if it was."