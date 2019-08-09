Mabs Cross ready for Nunthorpe Stakes at York says Dods

Mabs Cross

Mabs Cross is all geared up to go one better in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York on August 23 after being agonisingly denied by Alpha Delphini last year.

Trainer Michael Dods hopes the decision to keep his mare fresh since Royal Ascot, where she was fourth behind Blue Point, pays dividends.

The consistent sprinter went on to win the Prix de l'Abbaye after her near-miss on the Knavesmire last year and Dods will follow the same route again.

"We are happy with Mabs Cross. She is in good form and we're building the work up ready for having her A1 on the day," he said.

"We just gave her a few easy weeks. The idea was to let her down a bit and then build her back up ready for York.

"The important thing to her is pace in the race. If she's off the bridle at halfway, you know she'll come on at the end.

"I thought when she ran at Ascot she travelled too strongly throughout the race, but she'll get a fast pace to aim at, at York.

"Last year, obviously we got pipped at the post, but she ran a blinder. That set her up for France, so we're aiming at going the same route.

"We're happy with where we're at. We're at a similar stage to this time last year - we're very pleased with her at the moment."