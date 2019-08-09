Siskin rises to Phoenix Stakes challenge

Siskin - runs in the Phoenix Stakes next

Siskin maintained his unbeaten record as he registered a first Group One success in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Trained by Ger Lyons and ridden by Colin Keane, Siskin was unbeaten in his three previous starts, including when seeing off the reopposing Monarch Of Egypt in the Railway Stakes on his most recent outing.

Sent off the 10-11 favourite, Keane adopted a patient approach as Royal Lytham set the early pace in the six-furlong heat before making his challenge inside the final two furlongs.

Monarch Of Egypt made Siskin battle hard though, pulling alongside him inside the final furlong, but Siskin found a little extra for pressure to win by three-quarters of a length, with Monarch Of Egypt narrowing the two-and-a-half-length verdict from the Railway.

Siskin is now a 10-1 shot for next year's 2000 Guineas with Paddy Power, while the Aidan O'Brien-trained Monarch Of Egypt is 14-1 from 25s.