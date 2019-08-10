Stone Of Destiny wins Shergar Cup Dash

Stone of Destiny (ten) wins the Shergar Cup Dash

Stone Of Destiny lunged late to claim a narrow victory in a thrilling Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash at Ascot.

Trained by Andrew Balding, Stone Of Destiny was an 11-2 chance under four-times German champion jockey Filip Minarik - the captain of Team Europe.

Female Australian jockey Jamie Kah cut out much of the running aboard Paul Midgley's Final Venture and looked set to prevail after seeing off the well-backed 13-8 favourite Danzeno under Frenchman Gerald Mosse.

However, Stone Of Destiny finished with real purpose up the centre of the track to prevail by a nose from Final Venture, with Danzeno just a short-head further away in third and Recon Mission a close-up fourth.

Minarik told Sky Sports Racing: "That feels like winning the King George! It's my first time in England and a winner at Ascot - it's a dream come true. What more could you want?

"I was looking for cover for as long as possible as there's quite a strong wind in the straight.