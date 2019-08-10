Hayley Turner strikes at Shergar Cup on Eddystone Rock

Eddystone Rock ridden by Hayley Turner wins the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers

Shergar Cup veteran Hayley Turner got her name on the winner's board after steering Eddystone Rock to a clear-cut win in the two-mile Stayers.

John Best's 13-2 chance turned for home still full of running and after being given his head by Turner, he readily kicked two and a quarter lengths clear of Theglasgowwarrior under Australian pilot Mark Zahra, with What A Welcome and Minarik in third.

Turner is making her 13th appearance in the annual team competition and last year claimed the Silver Saddle award for top rider.

She said: "I just love it (the Shergar Cup). It's such a fun day and obviously it's nice when you're riding winners as well."