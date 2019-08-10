Hayley Turner strikes at Shergar Cup on Eddystone Rock
Last Updated: 10/08/19 2:11pm
Shergar Cup veteran Hayley Turner got her name on the winner's board after steering Eddystone Rock to a clear-cut win in the two-mile Stayers.
John Best's 13-2 chance turned for home still full of running and after being given his head by Turner, he readily kicked two and a quarter lengths clear of Theglasgowwarrior under Australian pilot Mark Zahra, with What A Welcome and Minarik in third.
Turner is making her 13th appearance in the annual team competition and last year claimed the Silver Saddle award for top rider.
She said: "I just love it (the Shergar Cup). It's such a fun day and obviously it's nice when you're riding winners as well."