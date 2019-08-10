Mark Zahra rises to Shergar Cup Challenge

Mark Zahra riding Indianapolis (white cap) win The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge

Mark Zahra, second in the Stayers, went one better aboard the James Given-trained Indianapolis in the Shergar Cup Challenge.

Formerly trained in Ireland by Aidan O'Brien, the four-year-old has run some solid races in defeat for his new connections this year - most recently finishing fourth in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock.

Zahra's fellow Rest Of The World Team member Vincent Ho looked to have got his fractions spot-on aboard last year's winner Genetics in front, but 7-1 shot Indianapolis finished with a flourish to get up in the shadows of the post and deny the Hong Kong-based rider by half a length.

Mandarin, the 7-2 favourite, was a nose away in third under Minarik.

"It's a great feeling. I've wanted to do it for a long time," said Zahra.

"The trainer told me the horse is a little bit quirky and told me not to get there too early or too late. It was just a matter of timing it and the horse on the outside (Mandarin) might have helped and given him a little urge late."