Vincent Ho wins Shergar Cup Mile on Power Of Darkness

Power of Darkness and Vincent Ho win in the Ascot rain

Vincent Ho soon delighted favourite backers aboard Power Of Darkness in the Shergar Cup Mile.

Having claimed a third career win on his latest appearance at Salisbury in June, Marcus Tregoning's charge was the 11-4 market leader to follow up in a race the trainer claimed with Boom And Bust in 2012.

Via Serendipity, Zwayyan and Zhui Feng were all battling for the lead entering the final furlong, but having been ridden with restraint for much of the way, Power Of Darkness came home strongly on the outside to get up and score with something to spare.

Zhui Feng and Mosse were a length away in second ahead of Zwayyan and Yuga Kawada in third, with Nicholas T and Jamie Spencer in fourth.

Ho said: "The rain came and once he settled, he showed a great turn of foot. He just relaxed behind horses and found room in the straight.

"It's like a dream come true to ride a winner here. I never imagined myself even riding in Ascot, so to get a chance here and have a winner, I'm delighted."