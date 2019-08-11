Ayr call off Monday card due to waterlogging

Action from Ayr

The meeting at Ayr on Monday has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Over 20 millimetres of rain has fallen since 5am on Sunday and further downfalls are forecast throughout the day.

With no prospect of the track drying out clerk of the course Graeme Anderson was left with no option but to call the meeting off.

He tweeted: "RACING ABANDONED Monday 12th August @ayrracecourse Track waterlogged 20mm since 5am Sunday with forecast rain rest of day (