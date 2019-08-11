Middle Park option for unbeaten juvenile Siskin

Siskin won the Phoenix Stakes

Siskin seems set to remain at six furlongs for his next racecourse outing, with the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 28 appearing to be the favoured destination at this stage.

The unbeaten Khalid Abdullah-owned colt provided trainer Ger Lyons with his first Group One winner on home soil in Friday's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Given Abdullah sponsors the Middle Park through his breeding operation, the Newmarket contest would seem the likeliest option.

"He'll be in all the relevant races. Obviously the Middle Park is sponsored by his owners and he's in the Vincent O'Brien (National Stakes) over here at the same time. Then there's the Dewhurst, so I'm not thinking beyond that at the moment," said Lyons.

"I'd agree with everybody that there's no reason to be stepping him up in trip, I'd just like to see him on nice ground.

"At this moment in time you'd have to be thinking the Middle Park would be his next race, but we'll discuss that in the next week."

https://content.assets.pressassociation.io/2019/08/11120657/50c18d1b-289d-461b-ba3b-bc3c6f4c5473.mp4Lyons was fearful soft ground would halt Siskin's progress, but he came through the test well.

"The rain was a huge concern. We know his forte is the turn of speed, but basically the soft levelled the playing field," he told Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme.

"It was the same for them all, Monarch Of Egypt probably wants better ground as well and I know they think a lot of him, but we beat him on better ground.

"I was worried that when Colin (Keane) pressed the 'go' button he'd get stuck in the mud a bit, but thankfully the horse pulled it out."