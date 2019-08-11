Unbeaten Dubai Warrior to remain low key

Trainer John Gosden

John Gosden is in no rush to make any fancy plans for the unbeaten Dubai Warrior, who returned to action after a lengthy absence to win at Kempton recently.

The Dansili colt won his only start at two in November at Chelmsford, sparking early talk of a Derby bid.

However, those dreams were derailed when a foot problem emerged and he was off the track for over 270 days before winning by four and a half lengths over a mile at the Sunbury circuit.

Gosden said: "He did it fine at Kempton and it was nice to see him back.

"He got a very nasty split in his hoof and that ruled him out for three or four months and it has taken time to get him back.

"He is probably a mile-and-a-quarter horse and I imagine we will step up to a mile and a quarter next. He is a horse we've always liked.

"He has got fancy entries next to his name, but we won't start talking about things like the Arc and those sort of races yet.

"The first thing is to step him up to a mile and a quarter."