Big things expected of Nina Bailarina

Trainer Ed Walker

Ed Walker is considering stepping Nina Bailarina up in class by supplementing her for the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York.

The Lambourn handler feels the six-furlong Group Two contest could be an ideal race for the daughter of Lope De Vega to secure some valuable black type.

After finishing second on her debut at Newbury last month, Nina Bailarina went one better at Newmarket on Friday, with an impressive victory in a fillies' novice event.

Walker said: "She is fairly fast filly and not very big, so this year is important for her and God willing she is OK we will stick her in some nice races and shoot for the stars.

"If she comes out of it well it wouldn't surprise me if we end up supplementing her for the Lowther.

"It was kind of my plan that if we won to go for the Dick Poole and then the Cheveley Park, but the stiff six at Salisbury might just stretch her and it is a nice easy six at York and that looks the main real option for her."

Looking further ahead, Walker added: "I'd like to have a crack at the Cheveley Park with her now that the Rowley Mile is becoming a front-runners' track.

"We know she goes with cut in the ground. I could see her skipping a few lengths running down into the dip and playing 'catch me if you can'."