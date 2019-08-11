Prix de la Foret defence for One Master

One Master (green cap)

William Haggas is looking forward to seeing One Master defend her crown in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp in October.

The daughter of Fastnet Rock claimed a shock victory in the seven-furlong Group One last season, but has proved that effort was no fluke with four fine efforts in defeat so far in 2019.

Since kicking off her season with a fourth-placed finish in a Group Two at the Curragh in May, One Master has been a close-up third in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, a neck second to Veracious in the Falmouth at Newmarket and fifth in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

Haggas said: "She ran well (in France). I think she would have run better if the ground had been a bit softer.

"There's only one seven-furlong all-aged Group One in Europe and that is the Foret. There's the Prix Jean Prat now they've moved that back to seven furlongs, but it's for three-year-olds only.

"She won the Foret last year and will be going back, all being well, as seven furlongs is definitely her best trip. Hopefully she'll run before then, somewhere conditions are in her favour."

Haggas remains at a loss to explain Maqsad's display in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Coming back to a mile and a quarter after finishing eighth in the Oaks at Epsom, hopes were high the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned filly could make her presence felt, but she beat just one rival home.

Haggas added: "She ran very disappointingly and I have no idea why. We'll have to regroup before we make any plans for her."