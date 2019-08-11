Ripon plan for Bettys Hope

Silvestre de Sousa on board Bettys Hope

Rod Millman has drawn up a potential three-race plan for Bettys Hope, starting with an outing in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Year Old Trophy later this month.

The Devon-based handler is leaning towards stepping the Weatherbys Super Sprint winner back up to six furlongs in the Listed prize on August 26.

Depending on how Bettys Hope performs on her next start, the Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury and Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury could on the cards further down the line.

Millman said: "She will probably go to Ripon at the end of the month for the Listed race there, then probably the Dick Poole.

"We've made an entry in the Mill Reef and that often cuts up and she could run in that if she was to run nicely in the Dick Poole.

"She did well to win the Super Sprint, as she is not really a five-furlong horse. If we can get some black type that would cement her value.

"She is big enough to train on (at three) and there is no reason why she won't."