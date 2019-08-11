Romanised strikes for Ireland in Jacques le Marois

Romanised won another Group One on Sunday

Ken Condon's Romanised recorded an impressive success in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

A surprise winner of last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas, there were signs earlier this year he was coming back to something like his best when he was not beaten far in the Lockinge at Newbury and the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

Dropped in class last time out for the Minstrel Stakes, he received the perfect confidence boost in that Group Two at the Curragh to prepare him for this Group One assignment.

Settled beautifully for Billy Lee as Vocal Music and Condon's Success Days put the pace to the mile showpiece, Romanised always looked to be going best.

Coronation Stakes winner Watch Me was behind Romanised for most of the way, but failed to pick up as Lee drew alongside Shaman before quickening in style to win well.

Charlie Appleby's Line Of Duty flew late to grab third, narrowly behind Shaman.

Condon said: "I'm over the moon, I was delighted with him.

"There's nothing like winning a Classic, but I've been watching racing since I was knee-high to a grasshopper and I've been very much aware of the history and prestige of this race.

"To get his name on the roll of honour means an awful lot.

"It also had added significance to me as I worked at Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard (sponsors) for a yearling season many years ago and I know some of the guys there, so we're thrilled.

"He was very impressive and it was great to see."

He added: "It was a lovely confidence-booster last time and we've been delighted with him since. He's in a good place.

"Him and Billy get on well and he's more mature this season, he seems to be improving and I'd say that might be a career-best.

"I'll discuss plans with his owner and his racing manager, but the Breeders' Cup Mile is very much on the agenda."