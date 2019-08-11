French King beats Communique at Hoppegarten

Communique,

French King continued his winning streak to deny Communique and Old Persian in the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten.

Trained by Henri-Alex Pantall and ridden by Olivier Peslier, the four-year-old has improved in leaps and bounds this season.

Winner of a Listed race in Qatar in February, he stepped up to win Group Two events at Cologne and Hamburg on his last two outings and his liking for Germany continued with his biggest success to date.

Mark Johnston's Communique, in Germany in search of a first Group One victory, tried to dictate, but he could never quite shake off the attentions of his pursuers.

French King quickened up impressively inside the final furlong to score by a length from Communique, with Charlie Appleby's Old Persian, winner of the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan, just behind him in third.