Charlie Appleby eyes Germany return with Old Persian

Old Persian

Charlie Appleby is considering a return to Germany for Old Persian after he finished a close up third in Sunday's Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten.

Winner of the Sheema Classic in Dubai, Old Persian was having his first outing since disappointing in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Sent off favourite, Old Persian was beaten a length and a short-head by French King and Mark Johnston's Communique.

"A bit more pace in the race would definitely have helped Old Persian," said Appleby.

"He has run steadily and travelled well into the race, but just got found out for a bit of toe at the finish.

"However, it was his first run for a couple of months and it was a nice performance. We could come back to Germany with him next month (Grosser Preis von Baden) and he is a nice horse going into the autumn."

Stablemate Line Of Duty filled the same spot in Deauville's Prix Jacques le Marois behind Ken Condon's Romanised.

The Breeders' Cup winner ran his best race of the season after disappointing in the Dante and the Derby.

"I was delighted with Line Of Duty and we are back on track with him," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

"Prior to this he had showed very good form over a mile, most notably when winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. This was his first start back at a mile this year and he has put up another solid performance.

"We will look at keeping at around a mile for the moment. More importantly, some cut in the ground will hopefully see a bit more improvement from him."