Prince Of Arran all set for Sky Bet Ebor

Charlie Fellowes

Charlie Fellowes believes Prince Of Arran can defy his advancing years and make his presence felt in the Sky Bet Ebor at York.

The evergreen six-year-old will try to gain his first win since landing a Group Three event at Flemington in November when lining up in the prestigious 14-furlong prize on August 24.

Although the son of Shirocco, who finished third in last year's Melbourne Cup, has failed to win in more than eight months, the Newmarket handler is confident he will have plenty in his favour on the Knavesmire.

Fellowes said: "I should think the Ebor will be the perfect race for Prince of Arran. A mile-six is his trip and a big field really suits him with a strong pace.

"His best races have come in the Northumberland Plate and Melbourne Cup and they were big fields.

"Hopefully everything should be ideal for him as it looks a quality line up and almost like the English version of the Melbourne Cup, although I'd be surprised if there are horses quite as good as Cross Counter and Marmelo in there."

Prince of Arran failed to beat a rival home in his Ebor prep run in a Group Three at Goodwood earlier this month, but it was an effort Fellowes was more than happy with.

Fellowes said: "We were pretty happy with Prince Of Arran and we didn't expect much more. It is harder getting these older horses fit and running him that day at Goodwood was like three pieces of work.

"We knew that the mile and a half there would be too sharp and although a lot of things were against him, he did great. He travelled great and he was in the mix until a furlong out when the others quickened past him.

"I'm delighted he went up there as that should hopefully put him spot on for York."

A trip to York will also be on the agenda for Northumberland Vase winner Carnwennan, with Fellowes earmarking the Sky Bet Handicap Stakes as his next target.

He added: "Carnwennan will go to York for the two-mile handicap worth £70,000 as we know he handles the track being a course and distance winner.

"We thought about going for the Shergar Cup, but this is worth more and it gives us another two weeks to get him ready."

The son of Cacique came unstuck in his quest for a four-timer at Newbury last time out, but Fellowes feels there was a legitimate excuse for that performance.

He added: "We were a bit worried about the soft ground as he had run on it once before and he was disappointing, but he was a young horse then and we thought we would give it another go.

"We know he has all his better form on quicker ground, so we will keep him to that now."