Sir Dragonet handed Royal Whip entry at the Curragh

Sir Dragonet

Investec Derby fifth Sir Dragonet could reappear in the Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh on Friday evening.

Unraced at two, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Camelot colt burst on to the scene when winning a Tipperary maiden in late April and then just two weeks later he won the Chester Vase by eight lengths.

Supplemented for the Derby, he was sent off the 11-4 favourite under Ryan Moore, and while he was out of the places he was still only beaten three-quarters of a length by stablemate Anthony Van Dyck.

Sir Dragonet is one of 17 entries for the Group Three contest, which include Joseph O'Brien's Downdraft and his stablemates Buckhurst and Red Tea.

Downdraft is also entered in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial Stakes which has received 20 entries.

They include Master Of Reality, who beaten just a length by Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien's 2017 Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri and Constantinople, second in the Gordon Stakes, also have the option.

One that catches the eye is Dermot Weld's Falcon Eight. Lightly raced, the four-year-old was having just his fifth outing when winning at Sandown last time out.

There is also the Listed Ryans Cleaning Event Specialist Curragh Stakes for juveniles, in which Sheila Lavery's Lil Grey could aim to go one better than in the Anglesey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Pistoletto and Brunelle, the latter an unbeaten Kodiac filly trained by Ger Lyons, are others to note.