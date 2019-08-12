James Tate's Hey Gaman set for Hungerford Stakes

James Tate

Hey Gaman will bid to gain the biggest victory of his career in the Unibet Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

The son of New Approach, who has finished second in both starts at Group Two level this season, in the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh and the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, is one of 13 entries left in the seven-furlong prize.

With forecast rain expected to benefit the four-year-old, Newmarket handler James Tate is optimistic his charge can add a third win to his name this season, having already scored in Listed and Group Three company.

Tate said: "At the moment the plan is to go to Newbury at the weekend, he has come out of the race at Goodwood really well.

"The horse that beat him in Ireland (Romanised) won a Group One in good fashion. They have got a bit of rain forecast and while that won't suit others it will be fine for him.

"Goodwood wouldn't have been his favourite track, he was beaten by a bit of a course specialist (Sir Dancealot) and he certainly didn't damage his reputation.

"He is already a course and distance winner so we know the track is fine. It has a slightly open feel to it and it could end up being a small field race with the rain forecast.

"He has been second at Group One level and Group Two, so he deserves to win something like this."

The David Elsworth-trained Sir Danceclot is likely to be in opposition again, as he seeks to complete the same double he achieved 12 months ago by following up his Lennox victory in the £100,000 contest.

William Haggas is one of three trainers with two entries in the field, after leaving in both Tapisserie and Pretty Baby.

Charlie Appleby is responsible for Space Blues and Glorious Journey, while Flaming Spear and Librisia Breeze could fly the flag for Dean Ivory.

The entries are completed by Space Traveller (Richard Fahey), Angel's Hideaway (John Gosden), Donjuan Triumphant (Andrew Balding), Fox Champion (Richard Hannon) and Safe Voyage (John Quinn).

A decision over the participation of the hat-trick-seeking Sameem in the Unibet Geoffrey Freer Stakes on the same card will be made later in the week, according to Tate.

He added: "I'm not sure about running Sameem. He is a fast-improving horse that likes soft ground and small fields.

"I wouldn't want to be taking on all the good ones that are entered in it from the likes of Mark Johnston and Jim Bolger.

"I always thought he is a mile-and-a-half horse, but there would also be a slight question mark about the one-mile-five trip."

Recent Gordon Stakes winner Nayef Road is one of two possibles for Mark Johnston, alongside Sir Ron Priestley, with Jim Bolger adding significant Irish interest in the form of Twilight Payment.

Salouen, from the yard of Sylvester Kirk, brings Group One form to the table having finished fourth in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes last time out.

Sextant, who is owned by the Queen, could bid to give trainer Sir Michael Stoute a record-equalling fifth success.

Newmarket handler Haggas, chasing a first win in the race, is responsible for Dal Horrisgle.

The Martyn Meade-trained Technician, Andrew Balding's Morando and Durston, who is the representative of David Simcock, complete the entries.