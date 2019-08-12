Madhmoon set for Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown

Chris Hayes riding Madhmoon to win at Leopardstown

Investec Derby runner-up Madhmoon is all set to run in Thursday's Invesco Pension Consultants Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown.

Not seen since finishing fourth in the Irish equivalent, the Kevin Prendergast-trained colt has enjoyed a short mid-season break, with the Irish Champion Stakes his long-stated aim.

"Obviously he'll be coming back half a mile (to a mile), which isn't the normal approach," said owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's racing manager, Angus Gold.

"However, I've been quoted as saying I was amazed he stayed as well as he did at Epsom and I still don't think he's a mile-and-a-half horse, both on his pedigree and in everything he does.

"He looks more a mile-and-a-quarter horse and Chris Hayes said he could come back to a mile, so we'll see.

"This is him starting back and if he's in good shape he'll head for the Irish Champion, which has always been his aim.

"We'll see how Thursday goes and take it from there. If it got very soft he probably wouldn't go, but that is just off the top of my head, I'd have to check with Kevin.

"Last year we thought he wanted soft, but then it appeared he wasn't in love with it earlier this year and that he wanted it fast."