Enbihaar heading for Prix Royallieu at Longchamp

Jim Crowley and Enbihaar romp to victory in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

John Gosden is contemplating whether to give Enbihaar another run ahead of an outing in the Qatar Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp in October.

The Newmarket handler has yet to decide if he will send the daughter of Redoute's Choice straight to the recently-upgraded Group One contest or use next month's DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster as a stepping stone.

Returning to winning ways with a hard-fought victory in the Lancashire Oaks on her penultimate start, the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned four-year-old followed up with a decisive success in the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood.

Gosden said: "Enbihaar is in good form. It was a good victory at Goodwood last time out and she is a lovely filly that is improving with age.

"The Prix de Royallieu is the big target for her, it is just a case of whether we run between now and then.

"The only real place she can go is the Park Stakes, but that is a Group Two so she would be carrying a penalty again."