Jash held up by joint injury
Last Updated: 13/08/19 3:38pm
Simon Crisford's Jash has had a hold-up which will restrict him until the latter part of the season.
A close second to subsequent July Cup winner Ten Sovereigns in the Middle Park last term, Jash was slow to come to hand this season and did not reappear until mid-May.
He won at Newmarket, but was well beaten by Advertise in the Commonwealth Cup, and has not been seen since.
"Jash has actually just knocked a joint and has had a hold-up," said owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's racing manager, Angus Gold.
"They did an MRI on it last week to make sure, so he'll just have a couple of quiet weeks. He'll definitely be out until the autumn anyway."
The long-term prognosis is encouraging at this stage, though.
Gold added: "It doesn't sound like there's anything nasty - the MRI will show if there's anything, (but) hopefully not.
"It's been a frustrating season with him, and I think he'll only be better next year in any case. It's just annoying at the moment, especially given how the three-year-olds dominated the July Cup.
"Whatever happens he'll be a fresh horse, whenever he does make it back."