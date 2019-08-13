Jash held up by joint injury

Simon Crisford

Simon Crisford's Jash has had a hold-up which will restrict him until the latter part of the season.

A close second to subsequent July Cup winner Ten Sovereigns in the Middle Park last term, Jash was slow to come to hand this season and did not reappear until mid-May.

He won at Newmarket, but was well beaten by Advertise in the Commonwealth Cup, and has not been seen since.

"Jash has actually just knocked a joint and has had a hold-up," said owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's racing manager, Angus Gold.

"They did an MRI on it last week to make sure, so he'll just have a couple of quiet weeks. He'll definitely be out until the autumn anyway."

The long-term prognosis is encouraging at this stage, though.

Gold added: "It doesn't sound like there's anything nasty - the MRI will show if there's anything, (but) hopefully not.

"It's been a frustrating season with him, and I think he'll only be better next year in any case. It's just annoying at the moment, especially given how the three-year-olds dominated the July Cup.

"Whatever happens he'll be a fresh horse, whenever he does make it back."