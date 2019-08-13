Dean Ivory hopes for Newbury rain ahead of Hungerford

Robert Winston riding Librisa Breeze (R) wins the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes

Dean Ivory is praying for rain as he hopes to run Librisa Breeze and Flaming Spear in the Unibet Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Librisa Breeze was a well-beaten favourite last year in Saturday's Group Two contest over seven furlongs, but was runner-up in 2017.

He has yet to make his seasonal reappearance, while stablemate Flaming Spear shaped with promise on his comeback when fifth to Sir Dancealot in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

"We're looking for some rain to get a bit of soft ground," said Ivory.

"I've been waiting and waiting, and I'm hoping it will come. We want more than showers.

"I'll have a look on Thursday morning and see what the ground is like."

Ivory is keen to get Librisa Breeze back on the track.

"I need to go somewhere with (him)," he said.

"He knows Newbury - we just need a bit of cut. The idea is to introduce him back and see where we are with him."

The Radlett trainer was encouraged by Flaming Spear's first run since November.

"I thought he ran really well at Goodwood," he said.

"Normally he plays up a little bit in the stalls, but I have to say this time he was a lot better - and (jockey) Joey (Haynes) got him out nicely.

"It was probably too nicely as it turned out - because he was a bit too handy, the way the race panned, but at least I know the horse is more than up for it.

"He'd been off a while, and there's nothing like a run to put them right.

"I'm looking forward to Saturday, providing we get a bit of rain.

"I probably would run both if I got the ground. I'll have to wait and speak to connections."