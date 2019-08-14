James Tate looking to France with Far Above

James Tate

James Tate may choose a trip to ParisLongchamp for Far Above instead of the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

Both races take place on September 15, and Tate is keen to drop the son of Farhh down to five furlongs for the Group Three Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert.

Since losing his unbeaten record on his second start over seven furlongs, Far Above has recorded two victories at six - most recently in a Listed contest at Deauville.

Trainer Tate said: "Far Above has had a midsummer break.

"He is in the Flying Five, but he is most likely to contest the Prix du Petit Couvert - which is an Abbaye trial.

"I'm keen to drop him back to five, because he is just getting faster with each run. We went from seven to six, and now we are looking to go from six to five."

Far Above is belying expectations based on his pedigree.

Tate added: "He is not bred to be a sprinter at all, but he just seems to be getting quicker.

"I think he is a very talented horse, but I see his big year being next year."