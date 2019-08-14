Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes preview: High hopes for Accidental Agent

Eve Johnson Houghton

Eve Johnson Houghton is anticipating a bold show from Accidental Agent in the Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury.

The five-year-old has not hit the mark since winning the Group One Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer, and most recently finished last of eight runners in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

However, Johnson Houghton took some heart from that effort and expects both track and going to be in Accidental Agent's favour as he drops to Group Three company on Thursday.

She said: "I think he will run really well.

"We know he is better on a straight track - a look at his form tells you that - and he's not bothered by a bit of cut, so we're not concerned on that score.

"He just got caught on heels at Goodwood last time and just threw his head up a bit. He finished really well, though, and was only beaten five lengths - so it wasn't too bad at all."

Accidental Agent is one of eight runners in the mile heat - with Mojito and Tabarrak also representing the older division, while five three-year-olds take their chances.

King Ottokar switches back in distance after finishing third in the Hampton Court Stakes over 10 furlongs at Ascot, with trainer Charlie Fellowes hoping for plenty of rain.

He told Tattersalls: "He had a lovely run at Royal Ascot. We felt that day, potentially, he didn't quite get home. He was drawn wide and had to challenge wide, so he did well to finish third.

"We are dropping back to a mile off the back of that run - which I hope will be OK. Ideally we want plenty of rain, because it needs to be a bit of a stamina test. He has been working very well at home, and fingers crossed for a good run."

Marie's Diamond is seeking a hat-trick for Mark Johnston, while Flashcard, Kick On and Great Scot complete the line-up.