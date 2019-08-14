Fanny Logan wins the Upavon Fillies' Stakes for Gosden

Trainer John Gosden

Fanny Logan set herself up for a return to Pattern-race company after running riot over her rivals in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old followed up her Listed-race success at York to score again at the same level, recording a decisive victory in the mile-and-a-quarter prize.

Travelling well throughout, the 1-2 favourite, who ran in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, quickly put the race to bed when sent on by Robert Havlin, crossing the line seven lengths clear of Sand Share to give Gosden his third victory in the race.

Gosden's son and assistant, Thady, said: "She won it very well, she came here without a penalty and went well on the ground. She is a Sea The Stars out of a Manduro mare, so we thought she would go on it.

"We were very happy with that. The hood has made a difference. She was a bit keen early, but it was heavy round the bend and when she hit that it that settled her down.

"We will probably look at keeping her over that trip for now. She is clearly improving throughout the year. We will probably go for a Group Three next time."