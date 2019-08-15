Dubawi Fifty heading to York Ebor Festival

Dubawy Fifty - set to run at York

Karen McLintock is keen to give Dubawi Fifty the chance to be seen in his true colours at York next week following a disappointing effort at Goodwood.

The Northumberland trainer felt her smart stayer's prospects were compromised by being at the back of the field for the flag start, and after that he could never get competitive and finished down the field in the two-and-a-half-mile Unibet Handicap.

"He's absolutely fine. He didn't have a hard race," said McLintock.

"It was just the start, he got left and didn't make up the ground."

Dubawi Fifty had only been beaten a head in the Northumberland Plate on his previous start and the first £1million Sky Bet Ebor on August 24 is the obvious target.

However, the six-year-old is not yet guaranteed a run in the maximum 22-runner feature. There is an alternative race during the four-day meeting, a two-mile handicap on Wednesday, and the declarations for that are on Monday morning before confirmation time for the Ebor.

"We're hoping to go for the Ebor, but it's looking unlikely we'll get a run," she said.

"I think there are 12 that have to come out ahead of us.

"I'm going to enter him for the handicap on the 21st, but I'll have to declare for that before the confirmations happen for the Ebor. It's a bit of a tricky one.

"I'll have to phone up and ask what I can do."